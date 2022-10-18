Kante out for four months as Chelsea confirm France midfielder has undergone surgery following hamstring injury

Chelsea have confirmed that midfielder N'Golo Kante has been ruled out of action for four months after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

Kante injured against Spurs

Has undergone surgery

Will miss World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Kante sustained a hamstring injury during Chelsea's 2-2 Premier League draw against Tottenham. Chelsea have now confirmed the midfielder has undergone successful surgery on the injury and it's expected he will be sidelined for four months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The midfielder is yet to feature under new Chelsea manager Graham Potter and will not play again in 2022. Kante's injury also means he will miss the 2022 World Cup with France. The 31-year-old is now facing an uncertain future as he is out of contract at the end of the season and it remains to be seen if he will be offered a new deal by the Blues.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The midfielder visited a specialist with the club’s medical department to explore the options for his rehabilitation approach and it was mutually agreed for N’Golo to have surgery to repair the damage," read a club statement. "Following a successful operation, N’Golo is now expected to be sidelined for four months.”

WHAT NEXT FOR KANTE? The midfielder will not only miss the World Cup but a large chunk of the season for Chelsea as well. Kante has barely featured for the Blues so far in the 2022-23 campaign and may face a battle for game time when he does return to full fitness.