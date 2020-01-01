‘Kane leaves Spurs in 2021 if no silverware secured’ – Hoddle hoping Bale can make a difference

The former Tottenham player and coach believes the current campaign has become “make or break” for a prolific striker in north London

Harry Kane has entered a “make or break” season at and will push for a move elsewhere in 2021 if the presence of Gareth Bale and Jose Mourinho in north London fails to deliver major silverware, says Glenn Hoddle.

Spurs continue to piece together ambitious plans that are intended to bring a long wait for tangible success to a close.

A League Cup triumph back in 2008 remains the last entry on Tottenham’s roll of honour, with several near misses – including a final appearance – endured since then.

More teams

There is no doubting that Spurs boast the talent to land a trophy, with Wales international Bale brought back to the club to help aid that cause, but patience is starting to wear thin.

That is certainly the case when it comes to Kane, with one of the most prolific strikers on the planet eager to start receiving the collective recognition that his individual efforts deserve.

He has remained loyal to Spurs for now, but Hoddle believes the 2020-21 season could be the 27-year-old’s last in his current surroundings.

The former Tottenham player and coach told The Gary Newbon Sport Show: “Harry Kane needs a bit of silverware at the end of this season if he's going to stay.

“I think Gareth Bale's come to win trophies for Tottenham, I think [Heung-min] Son is another one who wants to win something for Tottenham.

“There's a lot of players there who put in a lot of hard work building Tottenham up in the last four or five years, going to the Champions League final, but they haven't won anything, haven't got anything to show for the work that has been put in and it’s a make or break season for them.”

Kane is not the only international to be generating transfer talk at Spurs, with Dele Alli seeing a possible move to Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid mooted.

Hoddle believes the 24-year-old will be retained by Tottenham, but admits a midfielder scratching around for form needs to rediscover his spark.

The ex-Three Lions boss said: “Dele Alli would be the first to admit he's not playing at his very best.

“I think what Jose knows is that Dele Alli at his very best is a goalscoring machine and when they get him back to his best - and he will come through, he's only a young lad that's not hit his peak - he'll come through it without a doubt.

“I hope Alli doesn't down tools, he needs to knuckle down, improve his play and he'll be back in the team.”

Article continues below

Mourinho is challenging Alli to produce his best and Hoddle hopes that a proven performer off the pitch can also deliver on expectations.

He added on one of the most decorated managers of the modern era: “I hope he hasn't lost his mojo. Even people say, ‘at he didn't do well, it wasn't for us, he didn't do well’, he won two trophies!

“If he won the and for Tottenham, they'd be holding him up and taking him around that lovely new stadium.”