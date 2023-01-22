Kane to Bayern is off? Former club president claims Bundesliga giants could not afford England captain

Former Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness claims the Bundesliga giants cannot afford to sign Tottenham Hotspur's star striker Harry Kane.

Kane has been linked with Bayern

But Hoeness doesn't think move will happen

Kane's contract expires in 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern have been linked with a move for the forward since the summer, but Hoeness thinks the club are in no position to pay the astronomical transfer fee that Spurs would demand. Manchester City came close to signing the player in 2021 but eventually decided against the move due to Tottenham's high asking price.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to journalist Maximilian Koch, Hoeness said, "He's a great player, but that's an order of magnitude. Manchester City got out at €140, €150 million. I can't imagine that these are amounts that Bayern Munich wants or can pay."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs' talisman is yet to sign a new deal despite his contract expiring in the summer of 2024. Manchester United have now emerged as potential suitors and will try to sign him next summer.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? Kane should be in action on Monday when Tottenham take on Fulham in a Premier League clash.