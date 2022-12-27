Kai Havertz: Potter gives me 'freedom and confidence' at Chelsea

Chelsea star Kai Havertz said that coach Graham Potter gives him freedom and confidence after his starring role in the 2-0 win against Bournemouth.

Havertz key to Chelsea win

German got a goal and assist

Credited Potter with performance

WHAT HAPPENED? Havertz played in the centre of Chelsea's attack and got a goal and assist to help his side end a three-game losing streak and get a vital three points in the Premier League. The Germany international has given some credit to his manager, saying he feels comfortable playing under him.

WHAT THEY SAID: He said to Amazon Prime: "[Potter] gives me the freedom to do whatever I feel comfortable on the pitch. I like to play free and to be in the box. He gives me a lot of confidence."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Potter took over as Chelsea boss in early-September and his side have won seven of the 14 matches they have played under him so far. The win against Bournemouth takes them up to eighth in the table and six points adrift of fourth place.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Havertz and his fellow Blues stars will hope to make it two wins in a row when they take on Nottingham Forest on January 1.