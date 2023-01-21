Juventus mocked for '-15' promotion after Serie A points deduction

Juventus have been mocked on social media after the club promoted a 15 per cent discount on match tickets just a day after they were deducted points.

Serie A side deducted 15 points

Promoted 15% discount on tickets

Team mocked for Twitter post

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A giants promoted a 15% sale on tickets for their match against Atalanta on Sunday. The announcement came in the wake of their 15-point deduction in the Italian top flight and has resulted in some people poking fun at the club in the replies.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bianconeri were handed the punishment because of irregularities and false accounting in relation to some of their transfers. Meanwhile, many of the club's former directors, including ex-president Andera Agnelli and former vice-president Pavel Nedved, have been given suspensions by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC).

WHAT NEXT FOR JUVENTUS? Massimiliano Allegri's team will try to claw their way back up the Serie A table when they meet Atalanta in Turin on Sunday.