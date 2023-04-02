Julian Nagelsmann the early favourite to become next Chelsea manager after Graham Potter's exit

The former Bayern Munich manager is being tipped to make a swift return to management at Stamford Bridge.

Potter sacked after less than seven months

Nagelsmann favourite to take over

Is available after leaving Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? Nagelsmann has emerged as the early favourite to replace Potter after the Blues confirmed the 47-year-old has departed the Blues, according to Fabrizio Romano. The former Bayern boss has already been discussed internally at Stamford Bridge and negotiations are continuing over who is the best candidate to take over the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nagelsmann has been linked with the Tottenham job, in the wake of Antonio Conte's departure, although no concrete talks have taken place. It has also been reported that the 35-year-old is in no rush to take a new job and will wait until the end of the season to decide his next move. Yet it remains to be seen if that will remain the case if Chelsea make an approach now Potter has left.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have confirmed that Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach for the time being. The Blues have also announced that Potter "has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition."

DID YOU KNOW? Potter leaving Chelsea is the 13th managerial departure of the season in the Premier League, now three more in-season departures than in any previous campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are back in action on Tuesday against Liverpool in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.