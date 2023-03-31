Jurgen Klopp has promised Liverpool fans that the club are prepared to spend big in the transfer market this summer.

Reds targeting at least three new signings

Bellingham and Mount among those identified

Klopp believes he has the backing of owners FSG

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking at a press conference on Friday ahead of the Reds' Premier League trip to Manchester City, Klopp refused to say whether Liverpool would be willing to pay in excess of £100 million ($124m) for a single player, such as top summer target Jude Bellingham, but offered hope to supporters desperate to see an overhaul at Anfield in the next transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "I will not answer the question [of a £100m signing] because we never speak about these kind of things. We will spend in the summer, that's what I can say definitely. The club will spend in the summer, definitely. For who and how many and stuff like this, there is nothing to say about, really."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Klopp has stated for some time now that significant moves will be made at the end of this season, which has been disappointing for Liverpool both domestically and in Europe. At least three new signings are being targeted, with Mason Mount of Chelsea and Wolves' Matheus Nunes among those on the Reds' list, while the likes of Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all leave the club on free transfers.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After traveling to Manchester City on Saturday (12:30 GMT), the Reds are away to Chelsea on Tuesday (20:00 GMT) before entertaining Premier League leaders Arsenal next Sunday (16:30 GMT).