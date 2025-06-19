Jude Bellingham caught swearing at linesman AGAIN as England star's frustration boils over in Real Madrid's draw with Al-Hilal at the FIFA Club World Cup

Jude Bellingham has been caught swearing at a match official again during Real Madrid’s draw with Al-Hilal at the FIFA Club World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The England international was admonished by Three Lions boss Thomas Tuchel for his behaviour at the end of a friendly defeat to Senegal, with the 21-year-old midfielder booting a water cooler after seeing a late goal disallowed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Tuchel admitted his mother can find Bellingham’s on-field outbursts “repulsive”. A ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu will not, however, be changing his ways. He hit out at a linesman as Real were held 1-1 by Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal in Miami.

WHAT BELLINGHAM SAID

Bellingham competed for possession with former Manchester City and Barcelona full-back Joao Cancelo, with the ball ultimately bobbling out of play. Real’s No.5 thought the resulting throw-in should have gone his way, yelling “our ball, our ball, f*ck off” as Al-Hilal got the decision.

DID YOU KNOW?

Bellingham was stung with a two-match La Liga ban in February for telling a referee in Spain to “f*ck off”, while he was caught swearing at another official during Real’s Champions League defeat to Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan in November 2024.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID?

Bellingham’s passion and desire to win is what makes him such a special talent, with it unlikely he will have mellowed by the time that Real take to the field again in their latest Club World Cup clash with Mexican side Pachuca on Sunday.