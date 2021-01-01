Jovic offered route out of Real Madrid by former employers at Eintracht Frankfurt

Adi Hutter, who is head coach of the Bundesliga outfit, says he would be open to taking the Serbian striker back to familiar surroundings

Luka Jovic has been offered a route out of by his former club , with Adi Hutter leaving a door open for the Serbian striker in .

A stunning 2018-19 campaign for the 23-year-old frontman saw him attract interest from across Europe.

Jovic hit 27 goals for Eintracht that season, with his stock soaring as leading sides jostled for position at the front of a transfer queue.

Moves to and were mooted, but Real won the race for a much sought-after signature and added what they considered to be huge potential to their ranks at Santiago Bernabeu.

A dream switch to has become a nightmare for Jovic, however, with regular game time in short supply.

That is because he has struggled to deliver on expectation, with just two goals recorded through 32 appearances.

In addition, unfortunate headlines have been made on and off the field, leading to further transfer talk being sparked in each passing window.

Another has now swung open, with Real weighing up their options, and it could be that Jovic is presented with an opportunity to retrace his steps back to the .

Eintracht coach Hutter would be open to putting an agreement in place, telling reporters when quizzed on the possibility of snapping up a familiar face: “It is something that has not escaped anyone.

“He is getting very few minutes at Real Madrid and, surely, he would have nothing against returning to Frankfurt.”

Jovic has taken in just two starts for the Blancos this season, while seeing only 149 minutes of top-flight action in total, and looks to be in desperate need of taking on a new challenge.

Interest from the Premier League in his services is said to have been retained, with several sides in the market for another goalscorer, but Eintracht hope emotional ties will work in their favour.

Hutter is, however, prepared to admit that discussions regarding a return for Jovic will not be easy given the size of his salary in the Spanish capital.

He added: “It is correct what has been written about what Luka earns per year.”

A loan deal that sees Real subsidise Jovic’s earnings could be one solution for Eintracht, with talks able to be held now that the winter window of 2021 has opened for business.