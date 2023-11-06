'It's not on' - Arsenal's Jorginho blasted by Newcastle captain Jamal Lascalles for refusing handshake after controversial defeat for Gunners

Jamaal Lascelles criticised Arsenal's lack of sportsmanship when Jorginho declined to shake hands with the Newcastle captain following the game.

Lascelles hits out at Jorginho

Midfielder refused handshake

Arsenal left fuming after VAR call

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners' unblemished start to the season was ended by a controversial Anthony Gordon goal in a heated match at St. James' Park. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta called the decision to allow the goal a "disgrace" in a furious rant after the full-time whistle. Lascelles was left in an equally bad mood in the aftermath of the game, having been snubbed by Jorginho when he attempted to shake hands after the match.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm just so glad that we beat them," he told the Mirrror. "Their captain Jorginho didn't want to shake my hand after the game. I was fuming, it's not on.‌ I would never refuse to shake an opposition captain's hand, no way. You can have as many arguments as you want on the pitch but shake hands at the end, it's part of the sport.

‌"For me, whatever happens on the pitch - handbags or whatever - you show sportsmanship and shake hands afterwards. He didn't do that, so I'm so glad we beat them. Players like that, I don't think it's acceptable. A lot of them walked in but I went up to him to shake his hand but he didn't want to - and he's their captain! There was a lot of that in the game but that's football and we managed it well and kept our cool."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After the match, Arsenal issued a strongly worded statement backing Arteta's complaints and calling for the PGMOL to "urgently address the standard of officiating in the Premier League."

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle and Arsenal return to action in midweek. The Magpies face Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, while the Gunners take on Sevilla the following day.