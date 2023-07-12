Jordan Henderson snubs reunion with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard over fears Al-Ettifaq transfer would scupper his chances of playing at Euro 2024

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has reportedly rejected the chance to join up with Reds legend Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia at Al-Ettifaq.

Henderson targeted by Gerrard

Pair played together at Liverpool

Reds skipper turns down move

WHAT HAPPENED? While the Liverpool skipper was targeted by Gerrard after his Ettifaq appointment, CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Henderson has rejected the offer, as he fears such a move would impact his chances of being picked for England at Euro 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 33-year-old remains a vital cog in the machine at Anfield and he played 43 times in all competitions last season. His contract with the Reds runs until 2025.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Gerrard's appointment at Ettifaq may well see the club target more players based in the Premier League, and his interest in Henderson is no surprise; the pair played together a total of 142 times, for both Liverpool and England.

WHAT NEXT? Henderson will be involved in Liverpool's pre-season as they look to put to bed memories of the 2022-23 season, as they missed out on Champions League football.