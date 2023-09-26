Joao Cancelo is staying at Barcelona! La Liga giants verbally agree cut-price deal to sign defender from Man City permanently

Barcelona have reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Manchester City on a cut-price deal for Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old initially joined Barcelona on loan from City during the final day of the summer transfer window, after he was informed that he was no longer part of Pep Guardiola's plans at the Etihad. Cancelo has made an impressive start to his Barcelona career, contributing with two goals and an assist in his first three appearances which has led the Catalan club to open negotiations for a permanent transfer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, Barcelona and Manchester City have verbally agreed on a €35 million transfer fee. Despite the agreed price, Barcelona may need to generate funds through player sales to finalize the deal as they are struggling to comply with the FFP regulations of La Liga. There is also a possibility that City could raise the price if Cancelo continues to excel, considering they valued him at €70 million in January 2023 when he was part of a loan deal with Bayern Munich.

WHAT NEXT? Cancelo will be in action on Wednesday evening in a league fixture against Real Mallorca.