Ji So-Yun to leave Chelsea Women at end of season

South Korea international Ji So-Yun will leave Chelsea Women at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

Ji began her career in her homeland with INAC Kobe Leonessa in 2011 before joining Chelsea three years later, and has since become one of the most decorated players in the club's history.

The midfielder has helped the Blues win 11 trophies in total while playing in over 200 games across all competitions, but will head back to South Korea when her contract expires in June.

Ji says goodbye as Hayes pays tribute to outgoing Chelsea star

Ji sent a short message to supporters after her impending departure was confirmed on Friday, telling the club's official media channel: "I just want to say, once a blue, always a Blue. Thank you."

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes has paid tribute to Ji for her outstanding performances in the Women's Super League over the past eight years and thanked her for helping to raise the team's global profile.

"What an honour and a privilege it’s been to coach one of the most amazing players the WSL has ever seen. There’s no question she’s been the most successful player from outside our league," said Hayes.

"Ji’s helped the club grow on and off the pitch and she’s a fabulous character who will be sorely missed. I will miss her terribly and I’m so grateful for everything she’s done for everyone at the football club. We are in a much better place because of it."

Ji's achievements at Chelsea

Ji has scored 68 goals in 208 games for the Blues to date, including 37 in the WSL, which puts her among the highest scorers in the competition's history.

The South Korean star has been a champion of England on five occasions and also has three FA Cup winners' medals, two Continental Cup successes and one Community Shield to her name - a haul she could well add to before her departure.

Chelsea are sitting top of the WSL with only two matches of the 2021-22 campaign left to play, and also have an FA Cup final date against Manchester City to look forward to on May 15.

