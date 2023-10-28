Time's up! Jesse Lingard leaves Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq at the end of one-month training contract with permanent transfer off the table

Jesse Lingard will reportedly leave Al-Ettifaq at the end of one-month training contract with permanent transfer off the table.

Lingard to leave Al-Ettifaq

Foreign players' quota is full at the moment

High wages are also a stumbling block

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Ben Jacobs, the former Manchester United striker will be on his way out as the club have no more room to accommodate a foreign star. Saudi Pro League clubs are allowed to have a maximum of eight overseas players in their squad and Al-Ettifaq currently have 10. Moreover, his wages are deemed to be way off the budget which is preventing the team management from pushing for a move in January.

No pre-contract will be offered to the player and Lingard will have to leave when his current training stint ends with the club amid rumours that he would be handed a deal in 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After his contract with Nottingham Forest expired in the summer, Lingard engaged in training with West Ham with the hopes of earning a contract. Notably, he had previously played on loan for the Hammers during the second half of the 2020/21 season. Afterwards, he journeyed to Saudi Arabia where he had been training for a month alongside familiar faces like Jordan Henderson and Georginio Wijnaldum under the watchful eye of Gerrard.

WHAT NEXT? After another rejection, Lingard's future is uncertain and it remains to be seen if he is able to find a club ahead of the January transfer window.