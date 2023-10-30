January sale? Arsenal and Chelsea learn reduced asking price for banned Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Premier League giants Arsenal and Chelsea come to know about the latest asking price for Brentford star Ivan Toney.

Arsenal, Chelsea informed about Toney's new asking price

Toney suspended for breaching betting regulations

Toney will be back in action in January

WHAT HAPPENED? The English international striker, who is currently serving an eight-month bad for breaching FA betting regulations, will be back in action in January 2024. At the moment both Arsenal and Chelsea have their eyes on the Brentford star and they recently came to the player's asking price.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Earlier in September, The Bees manager Thomas Frank had claimed that Toney would only be sold in the next transfer window if they received the 'right price' for him which was believed to be around £80m. However, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Brentford have reportedly reduced their asking price to £60m.

Romano, on his podcast on Caughtoffside, has said, (via Simon Phillips), "Ivan Toney will cost at least £60m for interested clubs in January."

WHAT NEXT? Both the Gunners and the Blues will next play in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup during the midweek against West Ham and Blackburn Rovers respectively.