'When I go for a roast dinner with my family, I like to be the main man' - James Maddison uses bizarre example to explain flashy playing style

Tottenham Hostspur attacker James Maddison explained his footballing technique in rather bizarre fashion.

Maddison left Leicester City after relegation

Signed for Spurs in the summer

Expressed his desire to be the "main man"

WHAT HAPPENED? The north London outfit swiftly swooped in to sign the playmaker from Leicester City after striking a £40 million ($50.5m) deal. He has had an immediate impact at Tottenham with two goals and an equal number of assists in four Premier League appearances that helped the Lilly-whites pick up 10 points.

A huge admirer of Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and Tottenham's Paul Gascoigne from his childhood, Maddison admitted that he always "loved watching players" who had a "bit of cheekiness" in them. And while describing his boisterous and exuberant style on the pitch he sought refuge in a bizarre dinner example.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It’s not a conscious effort to try and be the showman,” he said in an interview with The Independent.

“That’s just how I play football. That’s just how I am as a person, [when] I go for a roast dinner with my family, I like to be the main man.

"I would probably say Wayne Rooney was the big one in my childhood. My dad’s favourite player when I was growing up was Gazza. I loved watching players who had a little bit of cheekiness about them; Gazza was a perfect example," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham have always had players in their ranks who stood out for their attacking flair and their ability to get people on the edge of their seats. From Gascoigne to David Ginola, Gareth Bale and Christian Eriksen the list is illustrious. Maddison sees himself in that "category" if not on the "same level" as yet.

"They’ve always had that type of player. And that sort of midfielder who wants to be creative and entertain the fans and be a personality," he said.

"Christian Eriksen in more recent years but since him they probably haven’t had that type of player. I’d put myself in that category, I’m not putting myself on the same level. But I’m that type of player," he stated.

WHAT NEXT? Maddison is currently with the England squad and will hope to be in action when the Three Lions take on Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Saturday evening.