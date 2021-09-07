James makes 'dangerous' Man Utd admission as Welsh winger started to play 'safe' for Red Devils

The Wales international admits that he retreated into his shell at Old Trafford, with a move to Leeds presenting him with a clean slate

Daniel James admits fears over his lack of game time at Manchester United led to him taking "safe" options, with the Wales international conceding that he was playing a "dangerous" game prior to sealing a summer switch to Leeds.

The 23-year-old forward took in 74 appearances across two full seasons at Old Trafford, scoring nine goals, but he was never a guaranteed starter and faced fierce competition for places throughout his time with Premier League heavyweights.

He accepts that overthinking his role in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans contributed to changes in his game that reined in his best asset - searing pace - with the intention being to unlock those qualities again after securing a move to Elland Road.

What has been said?

James has told The Telegraph of becoming risk-averse at Old Trafford: "I think everyone goes through part of their career where you don’t realise something is happening until you look back and have good people around you to analyse that.

"I started thinking, ‘What does he do that I can do?’ rather than thinking just about my game and being myself. It got to the point where I was being a bit safe in games.

"I got bought for my direct play, running in behind, running with the ball, trying things and not being afraid to lose the ball but slowly I started to come away from that and play a little safe.

"When I stepped back it was remembering to be direct, to be that person.

"Safe is dangerous in the position I play. You’re not there to do that - you’re there to score goals and make assists and run yourself into the ground on and off the ball."

Will James discover his spark at Leeds?

Marcelo Bielsa has finally got his man having previously come close to doing a deal for James during the winter transfer window of 2019.

Leeds fans have always been good to the Welshman since seeing a deadline day move break down, with a fresh start now being embraced by all concerned in 2021-22.

James added on his fresh start: "Two-and-a-half years ago I nearly signed for the club and a couple of weeks later I played there with Swansea and had goosebumps that day because I’ve never experienced in a game someone chanting an opposition player’s name.

"It was a moment where you’re almost floating above your body and thinking ‘Is this actually happening?’. I remember coming off and getting a bigger applause than when [the Leeds striker] Patrick Bamford came off soon after.

Article continues below

"So going through that, having been on the other team then, it’s going to be great to see what it’s like now I’m actually playing for Leeds. I can’t wait to be at Elland Road."

Leeds will be back in Premier League action on Sunday when playing host to Liverpool, with James in line to make his debut in that contest.

Further reading