Jadon Sancho set England 'challenge' by Gareth Southgate amid Man Utd transfer talk sparked by Erik ten Hag row

Gareth Southgate insists that Jadon Sancho can still make a comeback for England, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future at Manchester United.

Likely to leave Man Utd after fallout with Ten Hag

Sancho last played for England in 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho is being strongly linked with a transfer away from Old Trafford after he had a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag just hours after their Premier League game against Arsenal. The manager cited Sancho's poor performance in training as the reason behind dropping him from the matchday squad. The player immediately refuted Ten Hag's claims on social media.

According to the latest reports, the relationship between the player and the coach is beyond repair and the English winger will be on his way out of the club in January. Southgate has given Sancho some hope of an England recall, though, by challenging him to rediscover his best form.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Southgate said: "I think that’s the challenge for him now. It’s been the best part of a couple of years since we worked with him, it’s difficult to say exactly the position that he finds himself and where he is with it all. But for every player that’s not with us, there is always an opportunity if they can seize the form and have the [right] level of performances."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old last donned the England shirt in 2021 against Andorra in a World Cup qualifying game. Since then Sancho has been out of the national team and failed to make it into the 2022 World Cup squad. At United, Sancho has appeared in 82 matches to date, scoring just 12 goals and providing six assists.

WHAT NEXT? England will be next seen in action against Scotland in an international friendly on Tuesday.