Is Lionel Messi injured? Fitness update on PSG superstar ahead of Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi is nursing a thigh complaint, but Paris Saint-Germain do not consider the injury to put his participation against Bayern Munich at risk.

WHAT HAPPENED? There were suggestions that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner may be forced to sit out the first leg of the heavyweight Champions League last-16 encounter on February 14 after picking up a knock. Messi was able to complete a full 90-minute outing for PSG in the Coupe de France against Marseille on Wednesday, but then complained of feeling pain in his hamstring.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ligue 1 title holders have been closely monitoring the Argentine forward’s fitness and will not take any risks with him when facing Monaco on Saturday, GOAL understands.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is understood that a period of rest will have Messi ready for European action against Bayern, with there no concerns at this stage regarding his involvement in a crucial clash at Parc des Princes that will already see PSG without 25-goal top scorer Kylian Mbappe – with the France international nursing knee and thigh problems.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has registered 15 goals and 14 assists for PSG this season, while also becoming a World Cup winner with Argentina, and is mulling over whether or not to agree an extension to his contract in France that is due to expire in the summer.