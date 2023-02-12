Is Erling Haaland injured for Man City? Pep Guardiola delivers update on striker ahead of crunch Premier League clash with Arsenal

Pep Guardiola is waiting to discover whether the “big knock” Erling Haaland suffered against Aston Villa rules him out of action for Manchester City.

Striker forced off at half-time against Villa

Took a blow to his thigh

Blues facing midweek trip to the Emirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Norway international striker was withdrawn at half-time against Villa following a collision with Emi Martinez in which he appeared to take a blow to his thigh. Haaland did undergo brief treatment before going on to provide an assist for Ilkay Gundogan in a 3-1 win and making it through to the interval unscathed. His substitution was partly precautionary, with Guardiola waiting on the outcome of medical tests before making a full assessment on the 22-year-old’s potential involvement in a crunch clash with Arsenal on Wednesday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola told Sky Sports when asked for an update on his 31-goal top scorer: “Haaland had a big knock, he was uncomfortable. At 3-0 we don't want to take risks. We'll see and assess in the next days.”

Pressed further on whether Haaland will be ready for a trip to Emirates Stadium, Guardiola added: “If he is not ready, we play another one. Hopefully he's ready but we will see.”