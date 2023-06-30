Inter say goodbye to Milan Skriniar after six seasons as defender set to join PSG on free transfer

Defender Milan Skriniar parted ways with Inter on Friday after spending six seasons at the club.

WHAT HAPPENED? Skriniar had earlier confirmed his departure from the club having refused to sign a contract extension. The defender is all set to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer this summer after spending six years at the Italian club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defender was supposed to join the Ligue 1 champions last summer but Inter, at that time, blocked his move to the French capital. Skriniar underwent back surgery last season and was out of action for a lengthy spell. He was named in Inter's squad for the Champions League final against Manchester City but did not feature in the game.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement released by the club on Friday read, "Six seasons full of victories and satisfactions: Milan Skriniar 's adventure with the Inter shirt ends here. At Inter since the summer of 2017, Skriniar has been one of the protagonists of Inter's extraordinary growth path, which began with their return to the Champions League in 2018 and culminated with the conquest of five trophies in the last three seasons.

"A Scudetto, two Italian Cups and two Italian Super Cups: these are the trophies won by Skriniar with the Nerazzurri shirt, with which he collected a total of 246 appearances and 11 goals in his six seasons. Greetings and thanks from the entire Inter family go to Skriniar."

WHAT NEXT? The Slovak international is expected to complete a move to PSG soon and will team up with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe in the heart of the club's backline.