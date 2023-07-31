Inter ready complicated offer for USMNT star Folarin Balogun – will Arsenal accept?

- Striker starred on loan in France last season
- Wanted by clubs across Europe
- Gunners face big decision on future
WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has become a much sought-after talent after hitting 21 goals during a productive spell at Ligue 1 outfit Reims last season. Balogun, who has committed to the USMNT after snubbing England, is being linked with leading sides across Europe.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter are eager to bring the 22-year-old onto their books – as American players flock to Italy in the summer transfer window – but they are unable to match Arsenal’s €40-50 million (£43m/$55m) asking price. As a result, a complicated deal that could suit all parties is being discussed.
AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri are looking to take Balogun on a season-long loan agreement that would include a €35m (£30m/$39m) purchase clause that will be triggered once the promising forward has hit clearly defined targets.
WHAT NEXT? If Inter are unable to put a deal in place for Balogun, then their attention may shift across London to West Ham – with Italy international Gianluca Scamacca another option that the Milan-based giants are willing to consider.