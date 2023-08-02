Huge blow for Arsenal! Gabriel Jesus to miss start of the Premier League season after undergoing procedure on knee injury

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has confirmed Gabriel Jesus is set to miss the start of the season after undergoing a procedure on discomfort in his knee.

Jesus didn't feature in friendly v Monaco

Struggling with another knee injury

Will now miss start of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners confirmed the attacker's absence ahead of Wednesday's friendly against Monaco, with Arteta forced to explain the severity of the Brazilian's latest setback after he spent months on the sidelines with a knee injury last season.

''Unfortunately he had a little procedure this morning. He’s had some discomfort in his knee that caused him some issues so they had to go in. He’s going to be out for a few weeks,'' Arteta said in his post-match press conference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 26-year-old's knee troubles will cause some concern for the north London club with just 10 days before the start of the new Premier League campaign. Jesus missed a big chunk of last season because of a knee problem he sustained during the World Cup, keeping him out of action from December until March.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After the Monaco clash, Mikel Arteta's team will face Manchester City in the Community Shield on August 6.