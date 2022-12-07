Injured PSG stars Danilo & Nuno Mendes set to leave Portugal World Cup squad
- Danilo fractured three ribs
- Nuno Mendes injured thigh
- Both will leave Qatar on Thursday
WHAT'S HAPPENING? They had hoped to remain in Portugal's camp for the remainder of the World Cup, but PSG determined it would be better for them to be treated in France by their own staff. The Selecao agreed to the request after several days of back-and-forth, GOAL has learned.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Danilo and Nuno Mendes both want to be fit for PSG's Champions League last-16 match against Bayern Munich on February 14, and the club will do everything it can to guide them past their injury setbacks.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Portugal are disappointed not to have the defensive duo available, as both players were key parts of the backline. Danilo's ability to also play in defensive midfield was a particularly nice asset for head coach Fernando Santos to have as he approaches the business end of the tournament.
WHAT NEXT FOR PORTUGAL? Santos' men play against Morocco on Saturday in a World Cup quarter-final.
