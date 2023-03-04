Injured Neymar photographed carefully navigating Parc des Princes stands with crutches at PSG's match vs Nantes

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar was in crutches as he attended his team's Ligue 1 clash against Nantes on Saturday.

Neymar out with ankle ligament injury

Spotted in stands with crutches

Will miss midweek clash vs Bayern

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar sustained an ankle ligament injury in late-February and has since been out of action, but managed to make it to Parc des Princes to take in his team's match.

He didn't appear comfortable as he navigated the stands, and he was also pictured scowling from the crowd, no doubt unhappy to be forced out of action at a critical time in the season.

Getty

Getty

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not known when he will be back in action for the French giants but he has been ruled out of the upcoming Champions League match against Bayern Munich. The sight of Neymar limping around the Parc des Princes is not promising for PSG fans, though.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French side will look to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their last-16 tie with Bayern when they visit the German giants on Wednesday.