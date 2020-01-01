Ighalo hoping to earn extended Man Utd stay & is raring to go for Red Devils

The Nigerian forward, who is waiting on his first start for his new club, is hoping to play his way into favour with supporters and his manager

Odion Igahlo is hoping to play his way into contention for an extended stay at having linked up with the Red Devils on an initial loan agreement.

The Nigerian striker completed a dream switch to the club he supported as a boy on deadline day of the winter transfer window.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was in the market for another frontman and opted to bring the former star back to from Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua.

Ighalo has much to prove after seeing questions asked of his ability to make an impact at Old Trafford, but he has been a regular source of goals for club and country down the years .

The intention is to prove those qualities with United once fully up to speed , with the 30-year-old eager to remain at Old Trafford beyond the end of the 2019-20 campaign .

He told reporters after making his second appearance for the Red Devils off the bench in a 1-1 draw with : “Of course [I would be willing to extend my stay], should I get the opportunity.”

Ighalo is being eased into life at United by Solskjaer.

He has replaced Anthony Martial in back-to-back outings against and Brugge, but it has been suggested that the Red Devils could look to work with a front two at some stage.

“That is the decision of the coach,” Ighalo said.

“My job is just to work hard every day in training and, when called upon to help the team, I do so.”

Ighalo believes he can make a positive impression after being snapped up by United as they sought cover for the injured Marcus Rashford – whose back problem is worse than first feared.

“I have played in the Premier League before, I know what is required,” Ighalo added.

“I know you have to be very strong and physical, get to hold some balls up for your team to push forwards, so I am working towards that. I am getting better and better. We have good players there.

“Unfortunately, Rashford is injured, he is a good striker, sometimes he played from the side, so we will have to cope with that. I am happy whenever I am called upon to do anything, I am ready to go.”

Ighalo’s next appearance for United could come against his former club Watford , with the Hornets due at Old Trafford on Sunday.