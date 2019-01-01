Icardi saga nears end as striker in line for Inter return

A meeting between the Inter CEO and the player's representatives could herald a return for the Argentine against their local rivals

The Mauro Icardi saga may be approaching an end with the Argentine striker possibly in line for a return for against rivals this month.

Goal can confirm on Friday there was a new meeting between Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and the entourage of the player, represented by the lawyer Paolo Nicoletti.

Those followed a meeting on Wednesday which saw Marotta meet with Icardi and his wife Wanda Nara, who also serves as the striker's agent.

According to the first reports that emerged, there is not yet a definitive date for the player's return to the team.

Even in the past few hours, Icardi has trained separately from the team. However, the situation is improving and there is optimism for a positive end of the story.

Goal can also confirm the return of the Nerazzurri striker is getting closer. At the moment, the goal is to return the relationship between Icardi and the club to normal in order to manage the rest of the season calmly.

And that may well happen in short order and Icardi could be available for Luciano Spalletti as soon as the derby against Milan on March 17.

It has been a month filled with conflict between Icardi and the club, as the striker has not featured since February 9.

The club have insisted Icardi is dealing with an injury, but stripped the striker of his captaincy and given varying statements on the matter as reports have swirled over his possible exit.

Icardi himself at one point took to Instagram to defend himself against charges he did not care about the club’s future, recounting his many sacrifices for Inter.

While Inter reeled off three straight victories without Icardi, the club are winless in their last three, including two matches in which have put their Champions Leagues hopes in some jeopardy.

A 2-1 defeat to last weekend not only saw Inter fall to fourth in the table, but also saw them passed by their rivals as Milan moved into third place by a point.

But before Inter can look to take down their rivals in a few weeks, they must first deal with a couple of matches, including a European tie.

Inter will host this weekend before a midweek fixture at San Siro against , with the tie hanging in the balance at 0-0.