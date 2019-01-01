Ibrahimovic tells Man Utd to let Pogba leave

The former Red Devils striker says the Old Trafford club should put an end to the speculation over the France international's future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes would be well advised to let Paul Pogba leave if he isn’t to prepared to commit to the club.

The international has been the subject of constant speculation during the summer and the former United striker believes the time could be right for him to move on.

He told the BBC: “I think if he does not want to stay there is no sense to keep him.

“If he wants to be somewhere else then let him go. Use the situation and bring someone in who wants to be there.”

Ibrahimovic believes that the effect the long-running saga has on the dressing room is not the major concern but is something the club has to tackle.

“In the dressing room the players respect each other. They are professional and they understand each other’s situations,” he explained.

“Who worries more is the club and the management because you do not want a player in your club that does not want to stay, because then you know they will not be giving 100 or 200 per cent.

“It is a tricky situation but the most important thing is what is best for the club. That is what you have to look at.”

Despite the speculation, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains pleased with the player’s attitude around the club.

The United manager has also been keen to stress that no offer has been received for Pogba despite persistent links with .

Ibrahimovic’s remarks come as Wayne Rooney added his thoughts on the subject saying: “Behind the scenes I am sure they’re working on whether to keep him or whether to let him go.”

He told ESPN: “If the player want to stay, he’ll stay and prove what a good player he is. It’s obviously down to the club, to the board, to the manager, but I think also to the player.”

Pogba featured for United on Tuesday night as they defeated Solkjaer's hometown club Kristiansund in a pre-season friendly in Oslo.

Juan Mata scored from the penalty spot in injury time after the Spaniard was brought down following a pass from Pogba.