'I chose Real Madrid because of Ronaldo & Vinicius' - Endrick explains decision to sign for Los Blancos after rival Barca interest

Real Madrid newest signing Endrick has revealed that he chose to join the club because of the influence of Vinicius Junior and Cristiano Ronaldo.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Palmeiras striker has been signed by Real Madrid after the Spanish giants agreed to pay his €60 million (£52m/$64m) release clause, with €35m due up front and a further €25m in add-ons. The teenage starlet was reportedly pursued by a host of other elite European clubs including Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea, however, he has now revealed that he chose to sign for Madrid as he wants to follow in the footsteps of his idols Ronaldo and Vinicius.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Real Madrid is a huge team, Vini had sent me messages and gave me hope. Cristiano is my idol and he played for Real Madrid, that’s why I chose them and I believe it’s the right choice. God has always been with me and he told me it was the right thing to do," Endrick said in an interview with Marca.

The Brazilian added on his relationship with Vinicius: "He’s given me different tips, but I will save them to myself. I have to say that he didn’t just gave me tips for now but also for the rest of my life. He’s a very good friend of mine and I think this friendship will last for many years. I hope we can pass the ball to each other and score goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Endrick also revealed he has already spoken with Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and hopes that the team can win more titles in the future. "Yes, I spoke with Ancelotti, Rodrygo, Eder [Militao], with the Brazilians," he said. "Right now I’m with Palmeiras but I will be supporting the team from far away. So I’m hoping that my friend Vini makes a great season, Eder, Rodrygo, so that Real Madrid can win more Champions Leagues, more Ligas and now the Supercup."

WHAT NEXT? Endrick won't make the switch to Spain until he turns 18, in 2024, and his initial contract is set to run until 2027, with a further option for it to be extended through to 2030.