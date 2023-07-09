Huge boost for England! Millie Bright back in full training ahead of Lionesses' World Cup opener against Haiti

England skipper Millie Bright is back in full training ahead of their World Cup opener against Haiti on July 22.

Millie Bright back in full training

Set to lead England at Women's World Cup

Had a knee surgery in March

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea defender, who is all set to lead the Lionesses in the upcoming Women's World Cup in Australia, has remained out of action since March following a knee problem that needed surgery. But she has recovered now and is back in training ahead of the team's World Cup opener against Haiti.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leah Williamson has been leading England since the start of 2022 but she has been ruled out of the World Cup due to a devastating ACL tear that she suffered in April. In Williamson's absence, Bright has been handed over the captain's armband.

WHAT NEXT? The Lionesses have reached Australia and are set to face Canada in a friendly clash behind closed doors on July 14 before beginning their World Cup journey against Haiti on July 22.