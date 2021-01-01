Hudson-Odoi aware of his ‘flaws’ at Chelsea after sparking further transfer talk in 2020-21

The Stamford Bridge academy graduate acknowledges that he has room for improvement, with the plan being to prosper under the guidance of Frank Lampard

Callum Hudson-Odoi claims to be aware of his “flaws” at but, after sparking more transfer talk in 2020-21, is determined to iron them out and become a key part of Frank Lampard’s plans.

The Stamford Bridge academy graduate has always been held in high regard by those in west London.

Having burst onto the scene as an exciting teenage forward, big things were expected of Hudson-Odoi.

Injuries and competition for places have stunted his progress at times, while talk of interest from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich is seemingly never far away.

The international has, however, worked his way back into favour of late and is eager to ensure that he unlocks his full potential under the guidance of a Chelsea legend.

Hudson-Odoi, who has taken in 16 appearances for the Blues this season, told the club’s official website of his development: “Nobody is a perfect player. There are always flaws and you want to keep improving every day.

“I want to keep working hard and learning every day. I want to keep educating myself whether it’s at home watching clips or just learning under the manager.

“He knows what to do and he knows what is right for me and how to play so I want to keep learning under him and working hard.

“Every time I get on the pitch or in training, I want to give my best every time. I want to give 110 per cent in the match.

“I want to always make sure that I’m ready. The best way you train is the best way you play in a game.”

Chelsea have struggled for consistency in 2020-21, with just four points taken from their last six Premier League games, but a star-studded squad remains in the hunt for major silverware.

A 4-0 third-round victory over Morecambe was secured last time out, with that contest allowing Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to find the target and restore any fragile confidence.

“We keep improving and keep working hard,” added Hudson-Odoi.

“This game was a good step for us, we want to go back into the right way of winning games, so hopefully this is a start of good things and we keep going and keep pushing.

“We want to keep pushing on from this game and hopefully keep winning games and get a good run. As I said, this game was a good step. I feel like we needed this game to show the right mentality and attitude to get the job done.

“We kept a clean sheet and scored four goals which is a good thing for us. We want to keep improving at both ends of the pitch. We are all going into the next game against full of confidence trying to win that game as well.”

Chelsea will take in a derby date with neighbours Fulham on Saturday evening, with that fixture having been pushed back as the Cottagers are due to take in a rearranged meeting with on Wednesday that had initially fallen foul of a coronavirus outbreak.