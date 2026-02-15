Goal.com
Serie A
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoRoma
Austin Ditlhobolo

How to watch today's SSC Napoli vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Title-chasing Napoli cannot afford further slip-ups as they host top-four hopefuls, Roma, in the eagerly anticipated Derby del Sole. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of SSC Napoli vs Roma, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliabeIN Sports Australia
CanadaFubo Canada
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastSTARZPLAY

SSC Napoli vs Roma kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Diego Armando Maradona

Napoli and Roma will kick off on 15 Feb 2026 at 19:45 GMT and 14:45 EST.

Match Preview 

Antonio Conte-led Napoli's two-match unbeaten streak ended dramatically as they were stunned by Como in a Coppa Italia quarter-final penalty shootout defeat in midweek, having previously secured back-to-back Serie A victories. 

Sitting third in the table, the reigning champions, Gli Azzurri, are desperate for a home win against Roma to stay firmly in the title race. 

FBL-ITA-SERIEA-NAPOLI-FIORENTINAGetty Images

However, Roma are no pushovers, having lost just one of their last six matches across all competitions. 

Sitting fifth in the table, La Magica—under Gian Piero Gasperini—could draw level with third-placed Napoli on points with a victory at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, intensifying the battle for top-four spots. 

Injuries, key stats 

Napoli have a significant injury crisis, with Kevin De Bruyne, Billy Gilmour, David Neres, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and Scott McTominay (doubtful) all sidelined due to injury. 

Additionally, Juan Jesus is suspended and will miss the match. 

Paulo Dybala Gian Piero Gasperini RomaGetty Images

Roma are also grappling with several absences as Stephan El Shaarawy, Manu Koné, Artem Dovbyk, and Evan Ferguson are all sidelined due to injury, but there are no suspension worries.

In the last five meetings between the two teams, Napoli have won two of the most recent encounters, drawn one, and lost two, making for a tightly contested recent rivalry ahead of their Derby del Sole clash.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Roma Probable lineups

SSC NapoliHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestROM
32
V. Milinkovic-Savic
13
A. Rrahmani
31
S. Beukema
4
A. Buongiorno
37
L. Spinazzola
68
S. Lobotka
26
A. Vergara
20
E. Elmas
8
S. McTominay
21
M. Politano
19
R. Hoejlund
99
M. Svilar
87
D. Ghilardi
5
E. N'Dicka
23
G. Mancini
43
Wesley
61
N. Pisilli
4
B. Cristante
21
P. Dybala
18
M. Soule
19
M. Celik
14
D. Malen

3-4-2-1

ROMAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Conte

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Gasperini

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAP

Last 5 matches

ROM

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

