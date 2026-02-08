The Derby of the Eternal Enemies, also known as the Mother of All Battles, between Olympiacos and Panathinaikos, headlines the Greek Super League's matchday 20 action.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos kick-off time

Super League - Super League Karaiskakis Stadium

Olympiacos and Panathinaikos will kick off on 8 Feb 2026 at 19:00 GMT and 14:00 EST.

Match Preview

Olympiacos are on a strong five-match unbeaten run across all competitions, featuring four wins and one draw, capped by a dominant win over Asteras Tripolis in their latest outing. The Red and Whites top the Greek Super League standings with an impressive 14-4-1 record (46 points). A win over Panathinaikos would strengthen their grip on first place.

Getty Images

Their arch-rivals, Panathinaikos, are enduring a difficult run, having won just one of their last six games across all competitions. The Greens sit in fifth place in the Super League. A win over Olympiacos in the Derby of the Eternal Enemies would be crucial to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four—and securing a European spot—alive.

Injuries, key stats

Konstantinos Angelakis, Theofanis Bakoulas, Lorenzo Pirola, and Ayoub El Kaabi are the players on Olympiacos' injury list.

Meanwhile, Panathinaikos have several key players sidelined due to injuries, including Manolis Siopis, Pedro Chirivella, Filip Djuričić, Cyriel Dessers, and Georgios Kyriopoulos, with Anass Zaroury suspended.

Getty Images

Olympiacos are enjoying an impressive eight-match unbeaten run against Panathinaikos, recording three wins and five draws in their most recent encounters across all competitions.

This dominant streak includes the latest 1-1 draw in September 2025 and helps bolster their psychological edge heading into their latest meeting.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

