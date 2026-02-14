Manchester City are fully determined to avoid any potential upset against Salford City, as they seek to progress in the competition and maintain their realistic pursuit of a historic quadruple this season.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Manchester City vs Salford City, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Manchester City vs Salford City kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Etihad Stadium

Manchester City and Salford City will kick off on 14 Feb 2026 at 15:00 GMT and 10:00 EST.

Match Preview

Manchester City are in strong current form, having won their last two Premier League matches, while remaining unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions (four wins, two draws).

A win over Salford City would secure Manchester City's progression to the fifth round, keeping their strong push for a potential quadruple alive as they remain in contention for the Premier League, already through to the Carabao Cup final, advancing in the Champions League, and aiming to reach at least the semi-finals or better in the FA Cup.

bltf62f3ee9c9d42459

Meanwhile, Salford City are in solid overall form in League Two, though they've experienced a slight dip recently with only one win in their last three league games, a victory at Tranmere.

A win over Manchester City would represent one of the greatest giant-killings in the competition's history for Salford City, propelling the League Two side into the fifth round for the first time, a huge morale boost amid their solid season, and a historic moment that could elevate their profile.

Injuries, key stats

Getty Images

Manchester City will be missing several key players due to injuries, including Josko Gvardiol and John Stones (doubtful), Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku and Savinho, with Erling Haaland also carrying niggles and doubtful.

Salford City, on the other hand, will also be without several players due to injuries, including Jay Bird, Kadeem Harris, Tom Edwards, Adebola Oluwo, and Michael Rose, while Haji Mnoga and Brandon Cooper are doubtful.

The head-to-head record between Manchester City and Salford City stands at one competitive meeting so far, with the Citizens winning that FA Cup third-round clash last season

This marks only the second ever encounter between the two clubs, highlighting Manchester City's dominance in the fixture while Salford aim for a historic upset at the Etihad Stadium.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Salford City Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Guardiola Probable lineup Substitutes Manager K. Robinson

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MCI Last match SAL 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Manchester City 8 - 0 Salford City 8 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Manchester City vs Salford City today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: