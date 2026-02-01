Serie A leaders Inter can open up an eight-point lead over rivals Milan with a win at Cremonese.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Cremonese vs Inter as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Cremonese vs Inter kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Giovanni Zini

Cremonese vs d Inter will kick off on 1 Feb 2026 at 12:00 EST and 17:00 GMT.

Match preview

Cremonese are winless in eight matches and haven't won a game since 7 December against Lecce. Now isn't a great time to face Inter, a team with the most clean sheets in Serie A this term.

Much of Inter's creativity comes from the full-back areas, with Federico DiMarco leading Serie A with 19 chances created in their 3-5-2 system.

Getty Images

Injury news, key stats

Tommaso Barbieri is suspended for Cremonese, while Warren Bondo is out with an injury. Antonio Sanabria is doubtful.

Inter trio Hakan Calhanoglu, Denzel Dumfries and Nicolo Barella are all out.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cremonese vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

>How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: