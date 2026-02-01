Boca Juniors will be targeting nothing but a victory when they square off with Newell's Old Boys, who are winless in the 2026 Liga Profesional season.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Boca Juniors vs Newell's Old Boys kick-off time

Boca Juniors and Newell's Old Boys will kick off on 1 Feb 2026 at 22:15 GMT and 17:15 EST.

Match preview

Boca Juniors are licking their wounds after suffering their first defeat of the season against Estudiantes de La Plata, after starting the campaign with a victory over Deportivo Riestra. Their matchday three fixture against Old Boys presents the 35-time Argentine champions with an opportunity to return to winning ways and move up the Liga Profesional standings.

Claudio Úbeda's side will be up against Newell's Old Boys, who have endured a poor start to the season, recording a draw against Independiente after losing to Talleres Cordoba on matchday one. The Lepers are coming into their fixture with Juniors as the underdogs and they will be hoping to cause an upset at the Alberto J Armando Stadium.

Injury news, key stats

Alan Velasco, Lucas Janson, Miguel Merentiel, Milton Giménez, Édinson Cavani, Carlos Palacios, and Rodrigo Battaglia are all on Boca Juniors' injury list.

Newell's Old Boys, on the other hand, have several players unavailable due to injuries, namely, Ian Glavinovich, Oscar Salomón and Bruno Cabrera.

Juniors have won two of their last three matches against Old Boys, who emerged victorious in the other game.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

