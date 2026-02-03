Goal.com
Copa del Rey
team-logoAlbacete
Estadio Carlos Belmonte
team-logoBarcelona
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Albacete vs Barcelona Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Albacete and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Segunda Division side Albacete hope to continue their fairytale run when they welcome Barcelona in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals. Here is where to find English-language live streams of Albacete vs Barcelona as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKPremier Sports
InternationalBet365
IndiaFanCode
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaStarTimes World Football

Albacete vs Barcelona kick-off time

crest
Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey
Estadio Carlos Belmonte

Albacete vs Barcelona will kick off on 3 Feb 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT. 

Match preview

Albacete could hardly be in better form, unbeaten in five matches, including four wins. Albacete, undoubtedly underdogs here against the most decorated team in Copa del Rey history, will still be quietly confident after disposing of Real Madrid in the round of 16.

Barca are 32-time winners of this competition and the defending champions, and are currently leading the way in LaLiga, most recently coming from behind to beat Elche 3-1. 

Albacete Balompié v Real Madrid - Copa del ReyGetty Images

Injury news

For Albacete, Higinio Marin is a doubt due to a thigh injury, while Edward Cedeno remains unavailable following surgery.

Barcelona remain without Gavi due to a long-term injury, while Pedri is sidelined with a hamstring problem. Andreas Christensen is also out. 

Elche CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images

Team news & squads

Albacete vs Barcelona Probable lineups

AlbaceteHome team crest

5-3-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBAR
13
R. Lizoain
21
C. Neva
27
D. Bernabeu
18
J. Villar
2
L. Aguado
5
Javi Moreno
26
Capi
17
A. Melendez
6
A. Pacheco
10
J. Betancor
16
J. Lazo
13
J. Garcia
24
E. Garcia
2
J. Cancelo
18
G. Martin
5
P. Cubarsi
22
M. Bernal
10
L. Yamal
17
M. Casado
20
D. Olmo
14
M. Rashford
9
R. Lewandowski

4-2-3-1

BARAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Gonzalez

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • H. Flick

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

ALB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/6
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

ALB

Last 4 matches

BAR

0

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
3/4
Both teams scored
2/4

Standings

