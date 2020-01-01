How the Pep factor could affect Man City's summer overhaul

The Spaniard is planning to bring in a number of new signings in the summer to cut the gap on Liverpool but his uncertain future could deter targets

Pep Guardiola insists that the uncertainty over his long-term future will not hamper his overhaul in the summer.

City are set to have a busy transfer window as they look to reboot their Premier League credentials after falling way behind leaders in their title defence.

At least one new centre half will be a priority after the club failed to replace Vincent Kompany last summer, but the form of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi could see them move for two defenders.

More teams

A new left-back and forward are also set to be on the wanted list, while there could be some high-profile departures that will need replacing.

David Silva is definitely leaving at the end of the season, back-up goalkeeper Claudio Bravo’s current deal runs out in the summer, while Leroy Sane remains a top target for German champions Bayern Munich.

But with just 12 months remaining on his own contract, the future of Guardiola could have an impact on how smoothly City’s transfer business works out.

The opportunity to work with the former boss remains one of the biggest attractions for any new signings considering a move to the Etihad Stadium. From Ilkay Gundogan - Guardiola’s first signing in - to club record transfer Rodri, who joined last summer, all have stated that working with the Catalan was a major draw card.

Other players such as Raheem Sterling and Fernandinho have clearly become much better players under his tutelage too.

The City boss will stay next season and hasn’t ruled out potentially remaining at the club for even longer. But it’s unlikely he will stay for as long as Jurgen Klopp, who signed a deal with Liverpool running until 2024.

Guardiola bashfully batted away suggestions that the possibility he will soon go could have an impact on their summer transfer business.

“That’s the not only reason they come here, because I am here,” he insisted before Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham. “I’d say we have been in contact with others who didn’t come when I was here!

“I think the club is big enough and good enough to be attractive for players who want to play in the way we do, or they watch TV and see us and we have played against them.

"They will still want to come because of economic reasons, or because just they want to play for City. I think Man City is not a bad solution for players.”

There was success before Guardiola's arrival. City have won four Premier League titles in the last decade - two with him and two without him - while the 2016 run to the semi-finals under Manuel Pellegrini remains their closest shave to the top European prize.

The Catalan was always the coach the club wanted and replacing him will be a monumental task. But it won’t be impossible with highly-rated alternatives such as ex- boss Mauricio Pochettino sure to be considered.

“I am here because club was stable and moving forward before I came here,” Guardiola added. “Mancini won the title, and also with Manuel and the football they were playing then was really good.

“I’m not the reason why – the club is good enough, and we need players to believe they can help us.

“We want to maintain these levels we’ve had over the past seasons not just for the manager who is in position. There has to be other issues. The club has to be good to convince players and agents.”

Article continues below

Director of football Txiki Begiristain and Guardiola will already be drawing up plans for the summer with a final shortlist to be narrowed down in the coming months.

While time is running down on Guardiola’s time at the Etihad, there will not be any change to the type of players they want to sign - young, intelligent and skilful with the potential to develop.

But with rivals such as Klopp and ’s Mikel Arteta also possessing the coaching qualities to help young players prosper and both set to be in place for years to come, City may just have to work a little bit harder to convince potential targets that the Etihad is the right place to come.