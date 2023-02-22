GOAL takes a look at the number of trophies that Celtic have won in their history.

Celtic are the second most successful club in Scottish football, with 113 major trophies in their cabinet. Established in 1887, The Bhoys are among the oldest active clubs in the country.

The club has been immensely successful since the turn of the century, winning 16 Scottish Premiership titles thus far. They now have just three league titles fewer than their arch-rivals, Rangers.

They have also won the Scottish Cup a record 40 times, out of which 10 came in the 21st century, and the Scottish League Cup on 20 occasions.

In Europe, the club has tasted success just once when they lifted the erstwhile European Cup, now Champions League, in the 1966/67 season.

Willie Maley is the first-ever manager of the club who has won the most number of trophies for the club, 30 and is also their longest-serving coach. But Jock Stein is widely regarded as the club's greatest-ever manager.

The Scottish coach guided Celtic to nine consecutive league titles from 1965 to 1974 and also helped them lift their only European trophy.

How many trophies have Celtic won?