How long will Jamal Musiala be out for after ankle break? Bayern Munich suffer huge setback after horror injury at FIFA Club World Cup

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala is facing up to several months on the sidelines after breaking his ankle at the FIFA Club World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Germany international is reported to have suffered a broken left fibula, with a horror injury being picked up when facing Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of a global tournament in the United States.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Said contest saw Musiala - who is inheriting the No.10 shirt at Bayern from departing team-mate Leroy Sane - make his first start since April, having recovered from a muscular complaint, but he is back on the treatment table after being taken to hospital in Atlanta.

The 22-year-old competed for a loose ball with PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma late in the first half of a clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. His ankle got caught under the Italian goalkeeper, leaving him writhing in agony and requiring immediate medical assistance.

HOW LONG WILL MUSIALA BE OUT?

German news outlet BILD claims that Musiala has “damaged several ligaments” and “will likely be out for four to five months”. Bayern’s sporting director, Christoph Freund, delivered an “unfortunately it doesn’t look good” assessment when asked by DAZN for an update.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN?

Bayern boss Vincent Kompany said his “blood boils” after seeing an integral part of his plans ruled out once again, but did add: “The overwhelming feeling is that I hope it's not as bad as it looks, and that he will get through this one.” Bundesliga champions Bayern suffered a 2-0 defeat to PSG and are now preparing to head home for a short break ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.