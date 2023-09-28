WATCH: Houston Dynamo co-owner and NBA star James Harden celebrates their victory over Lionel Messi-less Inter Miami!

Dynamo co-owner James Harden handed out winners medals and celebrated with his side as they lifted the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup!

Harden celebrates with players

Messi absent due to injury

Dynamo win 2023 Open Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? After the final whistle, NBA star and Houston Dynamo co-owner James Harden took to the winners podium to help hand out medals and celebrate with the players as they lifted the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dynamo defeated Inter Miami 2-1, while the latter played without superstar Lionel Messi and struggled throughout. The away side were the better team on the day, as Houston controlled the tempo and dictated the match.

WHAT NEXT FOR HOUSTON DYNAMO? The Dynamo return to action against FC Dallas on September 30.

