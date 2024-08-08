Hotel MUNDIAL, a new type of watch party for Euro 2024

For the kick off of Euro 2024 in June, Hotel MUNDIAL opened its doors to more than 4,000 football fans, MUNDIAL subscribers, famous faces, and people after a good time at one of East London’s most exciting venues Hoxton Docks. With a dedication to being a space where people would throw shapes and not pints, fans were given the opportunity to embrace Euro Fever in a place rooted in positivity.

The week-long event featured everything from sticker workshops to art and photography exhibitions, live podcasts to football tournaments, Xbox competitions to launches for fashion collaborations. With every game screened on a giant five metre screen, the actual football was important too, of course. Albanian fan groups in traditional dress mingled with Italian supporters who’ve followed MUNDIAL for a decade, Scotland fans travelled from north of the border for their opening game against Germany on a sellout opening night, and England fans filled the space with every name from Gascoigne to Mainoo resplendent on their back.

Free to attend, Hotel MUNDIAL was backed by premium partners Reebok, Marriott Bonvoy and Xbox and support partners Classic Football Shirts, Budweiser, Schuh, Daily Paper, Dom’s Subs, and Allpress Espresso who each provided bespoke experiences for fans throughout the week.

Marriott Bonvoy brought Statman Dave, Flo Lloyd-Hughes, and Elis James together for a series of magnificent interviews unpacking the highs and lows of home and away travel when supporting their club or national team in their panel session ‘Near and Far: Home and Away’.

Xbox set up a dedicated gaming space that ran across the week, giving fans the opportunity to play against pro gamers and win prizes along the way. And look, there were people playing Xbox for hours like it was their own front room—which is exactly what we wanted.

Reebok's installation, The Antelope, enabled fans to explore some of Reebok's brilliant archive through the ages, and to take a look at their campaign with MUNDIAL celebrating London and UK terrace culture. There was also a brilliant sticker-making workshop with MUNDIAL cover artist Pete O’Toole.

The Daily Paper football tournament on a nearby rooftop pitch was an exhibition of some exceptional talent and even more exceptional football shirts. Won by one of the Daily Paper teams, this was followed by a panel talk featuring Iqra Ismail (The Somali women’s national team’s first ever captain), Statman Dave (Statistician and broadcaster), Corbin Shaw (contemporary and completely brilliant British artist), and Shameek Farrell (founder of London’s Goalposts League).

Dom’s Subs provided immaculate sandwiches throughout the week, including a very special ‘Seb’s Garage’ sub in ode to one of our co-founders Seb White. Turkey? Yep. Beef, too? Correct. Tomatoes? House burnt chilli mayo? Long hots? Yes. Yes. Yes.

Allpress set up a beautiful cafe for us inside the building, with completely bespoke interior design, wide windows, and an extra screen just for those who wanted to watch the game in even more comfort. But the best thing? That was the ‘Oat-affagato’. An oat milk take on the Italian affogato dessert with homemade softserve and a big pour of espresso on top.

We’re already missing Hotel MUNDIAL, and can’t wait for the next one. Keep your eyes open for more info on when that might be.