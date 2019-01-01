Hoever signs new long-term Liverpool deal

The promising, young Dutch defender has put pen to paper over fresh terms at Anfield

Ki-Jana Hoever has signed a new long-term deal with .

The 17-year-old Dutch defender has committed his future to the Reds by putting pen to paper on the first professional deal of his career.

Hoever spoke of his ambition to succeed at Anfield and of his delight at receiving a new contract.

“I’m really happy to have signed here," Hoever said to Liverpool's official website.

“I need to be realistic. I hope to make some minutes in the first team this year, of course, but I know that I will probably play more games for the U23s. I will just train hard with the first team, show them what I can do and if there is a chance, I will be ready. That’s what I am hoping for.

“I still need to learn a lot of things. I am still 17, so I just need to keep doing what I am doing to get better at the things that can be better.

“It’s a lot of trust from the club to let me sign this new contract. I will try to do them proud and show what I can do for this club – and I hope these are not the last few years I play here.”

Hoever has played some part in every one of the Reds' pre-season fixtures so far and, with Nathaniel Clyne suffering an unfortunate injury, he may see more first-team minutes as cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutchman's future appears to be as a central defender, however, although may find opportunities in that department more limited as Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren are all already vying for one spot alongside undisputed first-choice Virgil van Dijk.

Article continues below

Hoever joined Liverpool's academy last summer from and made his senior debut in the as the Reds were beaten 2-1 by Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux, becoming the club's third-youngest debutant ever in the process, at 16 years and 354 days old.

Liverpool take on tonight in their latest pre-season friendly and Hoever will see some action as he starts for Jurgen Klopp's side at right-back.