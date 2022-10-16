History makers! Arsenal set new club record after beating Leeds to maintain early Premier League title push

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have become the first side in the club's history to win nine of their first ten top-flight matches after beating Leeds.

  • Arsenal return to top with Leeds win
  • Gunners' ninth win in ten league games
  • First side to achieve that feat in 136-year history

WHAT HAPPENED? A solitary goal from in-form winger Bukayo Saka was enough to secure victory for the Gunners away at Leeds United. Mikel Arteta's side survived a number of scares - including a penalty miss from Patrick Bamford - to record their ninth win of the season and go back to the top of the Premier League table. No other side in Arsenal's entire 136-year history has managed that feat, which underlines just how far they have come since a disappointing fifth-place finish in 2021-22.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result means Arsenal continue their fine start to 2022/23. The Gunners have been flawless aside from an away defeat to Manchester United, with Mikel Arteta looking to get them challenging for a first title since way back in 2003-04.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal Liverpool 2022-23GettyBukayo Saka Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 2022-23Getty ImagesPremier League Leeds Arsenal record ArtetaGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal will be looking to continue their title charge away at Southampton on October 23, but must first negotiate a Europa League group stage clash with PSV on Thursday.

