Heightened police presence at Wembley for England vs Italy Euro 2024 qualifying clash following fatal Brussels shooting

The Metropolitan Police have a "highly visible" presence at Wembley as England play Italy, following a deadly shooting in Brussels on Monday.

Two Sweden fans were killed in the attack during their country's game against Belgium on Monday night, leading to the abandonment of the fixture.

The suspected perpetrator has since been shot dead by Belgian police, it has been widely reported.

With such a high-profile fixture taking place just 24 hours later, the Met Police have confirmed that they have drafted in extra officers to ensure they are a visible presence before, during, and after England's qualifying clash.

Per The Times, a statement from the organisation read: “Given the events yesterday in Brussels, those attending the match can be reassured that they will see a highly visible policing presence. Officers are there to ensure the event passes off safely and provide reassurance to those attending.”

Superintendent Gerry Parker added: “We have been working with our partners, including the FA, in the weeks leading up to this match to ensure those attending the Wembley area enjoy this match.

“Our officers are experienced in dealing with large-scale public order events, and a flexible plan is in place to reduce the likelihood of crime and disorder, and provide a timely response to any emerging incidents.

“Please ensure you arrive in good time for the match and remain vigilant throughout; if you see anything suspicious then flag it to an officer or one of the match stewards immediately so the necessary action can be taken.”

UEFA have announced that there will be a minute's silence before England's game, and indeed every qualifier following the shooting in Brussels.

England will qualify for Euro 2024 if they avoid defeat against Italy.