'A bit dumb!' - Klopp insists in-form Liverpool are still 'full of ambition' despite disappointing start to the season

Jurgen Klopp admitted he regrets saying Liverpool were out of the title race in the past and insisted they are still ambitious.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool manager had claimed, after the Reds' 3-2 defeat against Arsenal, that they were virtually out of the title race. But he now believes that three back-to-back wins have helped his players regain confidence.

WHAT THEY SAID: Klopp told reporters: "Yeah, so our influence [before the World Cup break] can only be winning every game, which is pretty much what we have to do. So the long-term aim? I really would like to rewind the movie a little bit and whenever someone asked me 'are you still in the title race?', I would shout 'yes of course!' And everyone would have thought ‘huh, my God, now finally he realises as well he’s a bit dumb!

"It was just that we cannot say that because it is not the case [at the moment]. But please don’t think we have no targets, we are aimless or whatever, we are completely full of ambition still, but we have to do it step by step, and that means game by game, and the next one is Nottingham. Our aim is to win as many games as somehow possible. If that would bring us closer to fight for whatever, then great."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a poor start to the season, Liverpool have now finally found some momentum with the 7-1 thrashing of Rangers in the Champions League and wins against Manchester City and West Ham domestically.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Klopp's men next face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday in the early kick-off.