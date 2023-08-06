'You have to sign Kylian Mbappe' - Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao urge Real Madrid to land PSG superstar

Vinicius Junior and Eder Militao have sent a “you have to sign Kylian Mbappe” transfer message to Real Madrid’s chief scout, Juni Calafat.

World Cup winner won't sign new deal

Linked with clubs around the world

Blancos said to have terms agreed

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blancos are once again being heavily linked with the France international as he backs current employers Paris Saint-Germain into a corner. The World Cup winner will not be extending a contract at Parc des Princes that is due to expire in the summer of 2024. He has snubbed a record-breaking approach from Saudi Arabia – one that would have seen Al-Hilal part with a €300 million (£259m/$331m) transfer fee and €700m (£605m/$772m) salary – while Premier League sides are also being credited with interest. Real are considered to still be the leading the chase for a long-standing target at Santiago Bernabeu, with Vinicius and Militao calling for action.

WHAT THEY SAID: The Brazilian pair have seen caught on camera speaking to Real chief Calafat. In the light-hearted video, Vinicius says of Mbappe: “We hope he will come.”

The pair then say in unison: “Juni, you have to sign Mbappe. You are spending all our money in Ibiza. We’ll no longer have enough for Mbappe.”

Vinicius then says to fellow countryman Militao: “Mili, tell Juni to sign Mbappe.” The South American defender responds by saying: “Juni sign Mbappe.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe is said to have already agreed terms with Real regarding a move to Spain in the summer of 2024 – although PSG are unhappy with that approach, which would break FIFA rules, and are considering an official complaint to world football’s governing body.

WHAT NEXT? PSG are eager to get a deal done in the current transfer window, rather than lose Mbappe – the club’s all-time leading scorer – for nothing in 12 months' time, but they are struggling to find a suitor willing to part with the required fee and wage packet.