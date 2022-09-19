Hat-trick hero Son explains muted celebrations for Spurs after ending eight-game goal drought

- Benched versus Leicester
- Came on to steal the show
- Golden Boot winner last season
WHAT HAPPENED? The South Korea international forward started Spurs’ latest Premier League outing on the bench after opening the 2022-23 campaign with an eight-game barren run in the final third. He broke his duck in style when netting a 13-minute treble against Leicester, but the 30-year-old Golden Boot winner sets such high standards of himself that he considers only small steps to have been taken in the right direction.
WHAT THEY SAID: Explaining why there was no elaborate show of emotion after silencing any doubters against the Foxes, Son said: “I just wasn’t happy with my chances and performance-wise I was not happy and I was disappointed with myself. Look, I’m born loving football and I am still in love with football. I think about football. I’m an attacking player and when I’m not scoring I’m not happy. How can I be happy if I have an unbelievable opportunity to score or make the chances?
“If I’m happy and I’m not scoring, I probably wouldn't be here. Sometimes when I go home, even if we’ve won the game. I’m still sad because my performance wasn’t good, there are things I can do better and the mistakes I made because I missed the chances. I’m always thinking about football because I made it here and this is the way I am here. I still love football even in the tough moments and this is why I am here.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Son scored 23 Premier League goals in the 2021-22 campaign and has passed 20 across all competitions in four of his seven seasons at Spurs.
DID YOU KNOW? Heung-min Son's treble was the fourth hat-trick Tottenham have scored against Leicester in the Premier League - no side has netted more against a specific opponent in the competition.
WHAT NEXT FOR SON? Spurs will return to action after the international break with a derby date against north London neighbours Arsenal on October 1.