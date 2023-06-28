Harry Kane's transfer hint? Tottenham talisman builds mansion just 15 miles from Chelsea's training ground

Harry Kane may have dropped a major transfer hint after commissioning the construction of a mansion just 15 miles from Chelsea's training ground.

Kane's contract expires next summer

Linked with summer exit

Chelsea may make play to sign striker

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane has given the go-ahead to build a huge new family home just 15 miles from Chelsea's Cobham training ground, per the Daily Telegraph. The home is also very close to Wentworth golf club - it is located on the private Wentworth Estate - as the England captain is a keen golfer, while his family is expanding. He and his wife Kate live with their three children in Hampstead, and they are expecting a fourth baby later this year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kane has been heavily linked with a potential exit from Spurs this summer and there are reports that he has agreed terms with Bayern Munich, although the two clubs are far apart on a potential fee. The Telegraph make it clear that Kane will not join Chelsea this summer and a deal will only be possible if he decides to leave Spurs on a free transfer next summer, when his contract expires.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It remains to be seen if Kane would be willing to move to Chelsea, but his former manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has moved to Stamford Bridge, despite suggestions he would never tarnish his Spurs legacy by doing so.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Kane's future is likely to be under the microscope for the remainder of the summer amid Bayern's interest.