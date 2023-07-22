Harry Kane goes house hunting! Striker's wife spotted in Munich amid Bayern's improved bid for Tottenham star

Harry Kane's wife, Katie Goodland, has been spotted in Munich house-hunting, fuelling speculation that a move to Germany is close.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane's future remains up in the air. Bayern Munich have been heavily linked with a move for the Spurs striker, and have already had two bids rejected by Daniel Levy, who values Kane at £100 million ($128m). A third bid is reported to be imminent.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to German source Bild, Kane's wife has been spotted house-hunting in Bavaria, adding fuel to the fire that a move to the Bundesliga champions is close at hand.

AND WHAT'S MORE: New Tottenham manager Ante Postecoglou has said that he wants the speculation surrounding Kane resolved sooner rather than later, saying: “I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club because, as laser-focused as we want to be, you end up repeating yourself along the way."

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? It's better for all concerned if the Kane issue is put to bed soon. If he leaves, Tottenham need to find a replacement. If he stays, then Bayern need to seek an alternative.